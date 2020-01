Hello traders, a quick update od DAX.

We see stocks breaking to new highs, SP500 futures already at 3320, but Dax seems to be lagging. However, there is room for a fifth wave rise up 13660 area.

If you like our analyis, make sure to check our website https://ew-forecast.com/.

German DAX, 1h

Trade well!

The EW Forecast team.

Also check our new video for the upcoming year here --> https://ew-forecast.com/newsletter/video_elliott_wave_outlook_for_2020_