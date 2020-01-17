WTI Crude oil, CL futures market

Friday forecast, January 17

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 58.37, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 58.88 and 59.27.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 58.37, which will be followed by moving down to support level 57.90.





Weekly forecast, January 13 - 17

Most important news of this week:

Monday: -

Tuesday: US Core CPI (YoY) (Dec)

Wednesday: US-China trade war phase 1 deal, Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday: EU ECB Publishes Account of Monetary Policy Meeting, US Core Retail Sales (MoM) (Dec)

Friday: EU Core CPI (YoY) (Dec)



Forecast and technical analysis

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 58.35, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 63.70.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 57.90, which will be followed by moving down to support level 55.20.

Monthly forecast, January - February

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 63.38, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 66.60.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 63.38, which will be followed by moving down to support level 61.45 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 58.00.



DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor