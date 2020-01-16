TRADING COMMODITY FUTURES AND OPTIONS INVOLVES SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOSS AND MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS. YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER WHETHER TRADING IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR CIRCUMSTANCES, KNOWLEDGE AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES.

The US and China finally signed the Phase One Trade Deal, but the soybean market did everything but rejoice. In the hours since the trade deal was signed by both parties at a ceremony at the White House soybeans have been down over 20- cents. This was not the party most were expecting. The market has its reasons, but the bigger question is where do we go from here?

There are several reasons the trade didn't rejoice over the signing of Phase One. For a deeper look at that check out my Article I wrote on Tuesday, a day before the deal. The quick and dirty answer is that the trade is skeptical that the numbers promised by China are so outrageously huge they are unattainable and they are not really getting anything in return except for US agriculture that they may not need right now.

But, I'll say it again... The trade might be severely underestimating this deal. I believe China wants to comply with this for a few reasons. For one they would like to progress to Phase Two and this is how they can do that in a relatively short period of time. Secondly, I suspect the Chinese government has an interest in stockpiling soybeans in order to avoid this problem again in the future. Similar to what they have had to do with pork recently, it is nice to be able to inject supply of a commodity when cash prices heat up. And wouldn't it be nice to have a huge supply of soybeans and a second huge supply sitting in South America in case this happens again in 3 years??

It may take some time. It may take actually seeing the sales and shipments going out the door to China. But I think at some point the market will have a moment of realization that "oh no, China is going to buy all of the soybeans and we let them have them cheap". We may even have to import beans from South America. This possibility will keep the spread between US an SA soybeans to about $1.50 btw.

And it is even more than that. To hit the numbers they have committed to the Chinese are going to have to buy a lot more than soybeans. Ethanol is likely at the top of their list as is pork, poultry and beef. Feeding more animals uses a lot of feed especially in a year with light test weights. Someday the trade may look back at January 15th 2020 and realize this was a turning point in US ag and laugh at the initial reaction. Time will tell.

March Soybeans Daily Chart:

