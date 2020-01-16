rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

TREASURY BOND OPTION STRATEGY
Thursday, January 16, 2020

by Peter Ori of Walsh Trading

Bookmark and Share

TREASURY YIELDS SHOULD MOVE HIGHER AFTER THE TRADE DEAL WITH CHINA WAS COMPLETED, IN MY OPINION. LOOKING AT A LOW COST LOW RISK TRADE ENTRY POINT IN THE MARCH 30 YEAR TREASURY BOND LAST AT 158.04, THE YIELD IS NOW 2.26.

THE 157.5/157/156.5 PUT FLY COST 3 64THS OR $46.875 TO ENTER plus commissions and fees.. TAKE PROFIT LEVELS ARE BETWEEN 14 64THS = $218.75 TO 16 64THS =$250.40.

THE EXPIRATION IS 1/31/2020 THE CONTRACT IS THE WEEK-5 WITH THE UNDERLYING FUTURES CONTRACT THE MARCH 30YR

My rational for a potential downside move in Bond futures comes on two fronts. From a technical perspectiveTREASURY PRICES have been in a down trend since the start of the 4th quarter. I look for that to continue in the near term. SHOULD that continue I look for a MOVE LOWER TOWARD 157.00 FROM HERE WITH YIELDS MOVING HIGHER TOWARD 2.33.

Fundamentally, I see ECONOMIC FACTORS amid BETTER ECONOMIC DATA coupled WITH THE TRADE AGREEMENTS IN PLACE That will keep the EQUITY MARKETS firm with a risk on environment in place into month end.

BOND 2020

Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as an Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.

Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.

All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.

The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer and obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in current market prices.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Peter started in the futures industry in 1984 employed with Geldermann. From there he moved to Commerzbank and HSBC Securities. His duties included handling institutional and retail business in the futures and options pits at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange working in not only Chicago, but Singapore, and Hong Kong as well. Peter became a floor broker at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in 1998 until 2006. He then moved to TJM investments where he handled customer business online. Pete handled customer business from all over the globe in an array of markets and multiple exchanges. Keeping with his entrepreneurial spirit, he made the move to Walsh Trading in 2018 where he is rolling out his Ori Option Letter. He looks to aid farmers and ranchers with option techniques that protect future prices while offering short and long term opportunities that he sees in the market.
 
 
Contributing author since 10/30/2018 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy