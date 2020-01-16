Corn Futures---Corn futures are sharply lower this Thursday afternoon in Chicago down for the 3rd consecutive session off another $0.09 at 3.78 a bushel which is very surprising in my opinion as prices are testing last week's low. I have been recommending a bullish position from the 3.87 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss on a closing basis only at 3.76 as an exit strategy.

Fundamentally speaking trade agreements with China, Mexico, and Canada have all been cemented in the last 2 days, but this looks to be the classic buy the rumor and sell the fact as many of the agricultural markets across the board are lower.

Volatility in corn has been extremely low except for today's action as demand has been weak for this commodity and it still might take a month or two to establish strong demand from these trade agreements, however I do think the downside is limited, but you must have an exit strategy when you trade the commodity markets as the chart structure still remains excellent as we could be involved soon once again if we are stopped out.

TREND: MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.