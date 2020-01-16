Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the March contract is trading lower for the 3rd consecutive session down another 24 points at 70.08 despite the fact that the trade agreement with China has been cemented as this looks to be the classic case of buying the rumor and selling the fact.

The entire agricultural sector is lower today which is hard to explain as the USMCA trade agreement is also being signed this afternoon which is a bullish fundamental factor, but I think the downsides are limited as this is profit-taking in my opinion.

I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 66.60 level and if you took that trade the stop loss now has been raised to 69.05 on a hard basis only as I'm not willing to risk any more than that level at this time.

Cotton prices are still trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is higher, however if you take a look at the daily chart the uptrend line has been broken so continue to place the proper stop loss and if we are stopped out we will move on and look at other markets that are beginning to trend.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

