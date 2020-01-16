Watch us on RFD-TV, today at 12:45pm CT! Corn (March) Fundamentals : In yesterdays report we wrote: It will be nice to get some clarity on the trade deal, but I wouldnt hold your breath for something magical to happen. My guess is that Phase-1 is largely an agreement to proceed to Phase-2. This is precisely what happened and prices across the grain sector are reflecting that today. Export sales this morning came in at 784,800 metric tons, 4% above the 4-week average. Our near-term focus will be back on technicals and money flow. We do have option expiration next week, there is a lot of open interest in the 390 calls which could keep a lid on things, not to mention that is also significant resistance. There are also a lot of puts from 380-385, that may offer some support. Technicals : Yesterday we noted that futures were struggling against 390 -392, saying this is the top end of the range and we have been working with clients to reduce exposure here. For clients who reduced that exposure, we will be looking to get longs back on at better prices. 377-381 is our first meaningful support pocket, being tested this morning. Bias: Neutral/Bullish Previous Session Bias: Neutral/Bullish Resistance: 390 -392***, 407 -411 **** Pivot: 385 Support: 377-381***, 365-365 **** For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial! Soybeans (March) Fundamentals : In yesterdays report we talked about the Phase-1 deal likely falling flat and setting up for a classic buy the rumor, sell the news event, suggesting that the 75-cent rally in December put the market in position for an over-promise, under deliver scenario. Export sales this morning came in at 711,500 metric tons, 3% above the 4-week average. Attention will now shift towards weather and crop development in South America, as well as money flow and technicals. Technicals : Yesterday we wrote: Our technical support pocket from 933 -937 has been tested each of the last nine sessions. The inability to bounce off support should be a caution flag for the bull camp. A break and close below support opens the door for a potential drop to 920-922 .. This is precisely what we are seeing unfold right now. If that support gives wah we could see prices fall to the December 12th gap, 912. Bias : Bearish/Neutral Previous Session Bias: Bearish/Neutral Resistance: 950 -955***, 968 -970**** Pivot: 933 -937 Support: 920-922 ***, 912-916**** For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial! Chicago Wheat (March) Fundametnals : Chicago wheat futures made new highs for the move but reversed into the close. The afternoon reversal came on the back of the Phase 1 trade deal falling flat on its face. That has carried over into overnight/early morning weakness in prices. Export sales this morning came in at 650,600 metric tons, 32% above the 4-week average. Technicals : Yesterday, the market continued its stop hunt above the double top highs from June. Prices have been as much as 15 cents off those highs in the early morning trade. We have been clear on our bearish bias, noting that the risk/reward trade favors the sell side against technical resistance. First support for Chicago wheat comes in from 554 -557 . Bias : Bearish/Neutral Previous Session Bias: Bearish/Neutral Resistance: 575-578 ***, 585** Support: 554 -557 ***, 536 -538 *** For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial! Kansas City Wheat (March) Technicals : Kansas City wheat futures tried to breakout above the psychologically significant $5.00 handle but failed to hold the strength into the close, leading to overnight/early morning weakness. We have had a bullish tilt in our bias for the better part of the last 4 months, yesterdays reversal is putting us back at Neutral. Bias: Neutral Previous Session Bias: Neutral/Bullish Resistance: 498-500**, 509 -513*** Pivot: 488 -490 Support: 470-471 ****, 453 -458 *** For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial! Cotton (March) Technicals : Phase-1 lived up to our expectations, which we noted as being a classic buys the rumor, sell the news scenario. We moved our bias to Neutral in yesterdays report and are keeping it there today. If the bulls cannot defend 70.50 on a closing basis, we could see additional pressure take us towards the 67 handle. 