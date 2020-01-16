Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 16

Sugar

The 2nd best performing commodity of the year out of the basket of 48 we actively monitor at Blue Line Futures. The 7% performance has been mainly due to the positive supply outlook while expectations for a global production deficit continue to expand beyond the 6 million ton mark.

From a traders perspective, the pullback we are seeing today is a healthy correction with the trend remaining positive. The breakout buy signal was on January 6th at 13.73 for March sugar and your first area of support is 14.09 and sell stop triggers down at 13.18. With ADX strengthening, stochastics in overbought territory and DMI+- widening out, it might be time to tighten up the stops and protect the equity in the trade.

Orange Juice

Down almost 3% on the year and your 11th worst performer, trend traders were triggered into shorts back on January 13, at 95.60 for the March contract. While this downward trend might feel like it has been going on for months many traders have to ask themselves, how much farther can it go? I looked back at the weekly and saw the likely target would be from May 2019 down at 90 even. Resistance is up at 97.90 and buy triggers are at 99.39. Watch for this market to cycle back up in this downward channel.

Cocoa

The 3rd best commodity out of the basket of 48, up 6.6% on the year. North American fourth quarter grindings will be released on Thursday and European grindings will be released on Friday. If you were able to get long on January 10th on V shaped breakout at 2588, be sure to trail stops or reduce positions by the time these figures are released. Support is at 2607 and the sell trigger is way down at 2482.

Coffee

The 2nd worst performing commodity of the year out of the basket of 48, down over 12%. From a traders perspective, this market has neither triggered a long or short and is still neutral, as a sell trigger would occur with a break below 110 or a buy over 133. While I do not expect a move back over 133 anytime soon, it feels like liquidations will continue driving the market back down to 105. Options may be the best way to tackle this monster for the time being.

