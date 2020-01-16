Good Morningfrom Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for January 16, 2020.

Grain markettradersare happy to see a Phase 1 trade deal now signed after months of wait, but questions remain over the text of the deal giving some caution to the celebration.With the deal now signed, traders hopeto see U.S. ag purchases by way of 8:00 AM (CST) export sales.

Weekly export saleswill be out today at 7:30 AM CST. Analysts expect to see corn sales of 500,000 to 950,000 tonnes, soybeans 400,000 to 850,000, wheat 200,000 to 500,000, soymeal 75,000 to 250,000, and soyoil 0 to 25,000 tonnes.

NOPA crushwas reported at 174.812 million bushels, 1.8% over last year. The year to date pace after four months is now 0.6% under last year. We are only slightly missing USDA's whole-year goal of +0.6%. Analysts expected to see171.644 million bushels.

Ethanol productionat 1.095 million barrels per day was 4.2% over last year. Year to date pace is now down to -0.6% year/year. USDA's goal is for no change. At this time, we should meet USDA's goal assuming a few more weeks of this. There is the strong possibility we will slightly exceed their goal.

China "shall ensure"additional purchases of U.S. agriculture products by $32 billion over two years, the deal says, including $12.5 billion above the corresponding 2017 baseline of $24 billion in 2020 and $19.5 billion above the baseline in 2021.Assuming a $24 baseline for 2017, this means $36.5 billion for 2020 and $43.5 billion for 2021.

China's finance ministryreleased the Chinese-language version of the Phase 1 trade deal signed in Washington on Wednesday to boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products and defuse a months-long trade dispute.China agreed to buy at least $200 billion in additional U.S. goods and services over two years, including $32 billion in additional imports of U.S. farm products, according to the Chinese text released today (Reuters)

Wheat tradersare monitoring temperatures as, "arecent warming trend significantly increased soil temperatures in portions of Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Many areas are now warm enough to stimulate winter wheat growth," according to World Weather, Inc.

The economic calendaris busy this morning with Retail Sales, Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims, Import/Export prices, and the Philadelphia Fed Index at 7:30 AM CST. Business Inventories are due at 9:00, and Natural Gas Inventories will be out at 9:30.

Previously, Chinawanted full farm to plant tracking for cattle. This new trade agreement eliminates that. Previously, China banned beef from cattle fed growth hormones. This agreement allows them to be used, as long as internationally-accepted maximum level residue limits are used. Both of these changes are very positive. At this time, we do not know whether specific volumes of beef are included with the deal.

Dressed beef valueswere lowerwith choice down .23and select down .63. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 146.57. Pork cut-out values were up .36.