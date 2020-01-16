rounded corner
Fed Beige Book: US Economy Expands Modestly but Trade Concerns Linger
Thursday, January 16, 2020

by FX Empire of FX Empire

The New York Federal Reserve released it so-called Beige Book late Wednesday for information collected on or before January 6. While the data didnt shock the markets like a Federal Reserve monetary policy statement or interest rate decision, it did over some valuable inside into the strength of the economy that could influence near-term policy decisions.

This months survey showed the U.S. economy expanded at a modest pace through the final six weeks of 2019 but uncertainty over U.S. trade policy continued to hurt firms.

In many districts, tariffs and trade uncertainty continued to weigh on some businesses, the Fed said in its report, compiled from anecdotal evidence derived from business contracts across the country.

Tight labor markets, slow price increases and a solid holiday season particularly among online shoppers offset weakness in manufacturing, the central bank said.

Expectations in the near-term outlook remained modestly favorable across the nation, the Fed said.

On a positive note, the Beige Book suggested businesses are confident in their prospects. Banks reported loan volumes were steady or growing moderately. Housing construction was expanding. Vehicle sales were showing moderate growth. And agriculture and energy firms reported little change over the period.

On the negative side of the ledger, manufacturing remained weakened by trade uncertainties, with some areas reporting job cuts or hiring slowdowns. Some manufacturers also reported declining prices for their products.

About the author

FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages. 
 
FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.
 
Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.
FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.
Published by Barchart
