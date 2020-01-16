Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The Australian Dollar is inching lower early Thursday after giving up earlier gains. The early rally was likely fueled by the hope that the signing of Phase One of the U.S.-China trade deal on Wednesday would eventually lead to a stronger economy.

However, reality set in as traders started to sell the Aussie on increasing bets for a Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut due to the bushfire crisis that is expected to have a notable short-term impact on the economy.

At 07:41 GMT, theAUD/USDis trading .6904, down 0.0002 or -0.03%. This is down from an intraday high of .6919.