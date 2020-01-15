Live Cattle Futures---Live cattle futures in the April contract settled lower by 37 points at 127.50 in a relatively quiet trade this Wednesday afternoon in Chicago still stuck in a tight consolidation pattern looking to break out to the upside in my opinion.

The United States and China signed the trade agreement today which generally speaking would be a very bullish fundamental factor towards prices, however this has been well-known and it's not a surprise as the old theory states to buy the rumor and sell the fact as that is exactly what has occurred in today's trade.

I will be recommending a bullish trade if prices close above the December 16th high of 128.55 while then placing the stop loss under the November 22nd low of 123.52 as an exit strategy as the risk would be around $2,000 per contract plus slippage and commission as a breakout is looming in my opinion.

Cattle prices are still trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is higher to mixed as the volatility has slowed down dramatically over the last several weeks as I don't think that situation is going to continue for very long so keep a close eye on this market to the upside as the longer the consolidation the stronger the breakout.

TREND: HIGHER--MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

