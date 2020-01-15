rounded corner
Do Not Be Short The S&P 500
Wednesday, January 15, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

S&P 500 Futures---The S&P 500 in the March contract is trading higher by 8 points at 3296 hitting another all-time high as the trade agreement with China has been cemented today as that is certainly a very bullish factor for the U.S economy which is the envy of the world and should continue in 2020.

At the current time I am not involved, but I certainly believe higher prices are ahead as I see absolutely no reason to be short this commodity as stocks & palladium are the 2 strongest trends to the upside in the world at this time and if you are long a futures contract stay long in my opinion.

The S&P 500 is trading far above its 20 and 100 moving average as this trend is very strong to the upside as tensions with Iran have eased while earnings season is upon us and has been very strong as I believe there could be a 20% gain in U.S equity prices come year end. Another bullish factor for higher stock prices is the fact that the Federal Reserve most likely will not raise interest rates in 2020 as historically speaking fighting the trend and trying to pick a top is very dangerous while trading with the path of least resistance is the way to go over the course of time.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: LOW

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
