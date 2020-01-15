Wheat - Just My Opinion



Weekly Wheat Export Sales old crop vs. 200-500 K T. expected new crop vs. none expected Chgo wheat goes it alone on Wednesday. I dont todays strength had anything to do with the trade accord signing (history suggests that if China buys US wheat it will favor HRS) but rather what the wheat market has been trading on in recent days; overall strength in the World market coupled with the tightness for quality SRW. If the hard varieties continue to lag Chgo I have to think they will eventually weigh on Chgos flat price. The nearby bull spread in Chgo should continue to work as it has to reflect the scarcity of quality SRW. The advertised basis levels for standard protein wheat continue to see no new changes. This holds true for both interior and export. Bull spreads in Chgo work like gangbusters especially the old crop/new crop. KC spreads remain relatively flat looking. Yesterday I talked about flat price KC losing some of its get up and go. I still have that thought today given todays new high for the current rally followed by the fractionally lower close. Im beginning to wonder if Chgo is moving into a world of its own. If the inter-market wheat spreads get out of whack enough Chgo will come back to earth. For the past month or so Chgo wheat has been in a well-defined up-channel todays highs tapped at the resistance line of that channel. Daily Support & Resistance for Jan 16th March Chgo Wheat: $5.66 ($5.61) - $5.76 March KC Wheat: $4.90 ($4.85) - $5.01 The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must considerwhether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.





