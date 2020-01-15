COTTON

General Comments: Cotton was a little lower in consolidation trading and in cautious trading before details of the trade agreement with China were released. The details will be released sometime this morning. The weekly charts still show bullish trends and ideas are that further price gains are coming. China has been buying Cotton from the US and Brazil as it needs higher quality Cotton to blend with its domestic production but has not bought from the US in several weeks now due to the negotiations. It will probably resume buying once the new trade deal is signed. USDA showed the production problems in its annual update and held demand strong. The report was considered bullish for futures. World data also showed reduced ending stocks and the world report was also considered bullish.

Overnight News: The Delta and Southeast should see frequent periods of precipitation through this weekend. Temperatures should be mostly above normal. Texas will have mostly dry conditions except for some rain on Thursday. Temperatures will average above normal. The USDA average price is now 66.92 ct/lb. ICE said that certified stocks are now 6,824 bales, from 8,824 bales yesterday.

Chart Trends: Trends in Cotton are up with objectives of 7150 and 7240 March. Support is at 7080, 7020, and 7000 March, with resistance of 7170, 7330, and 7440 March.

FCOJ

General Comments: FCOJ was a little lower as the speculative selling continued. Futures have now made objectives to the downside and might show some stability. Good growing conditions and increased oranges production estimates by USDA this season have been bearish. The weather has been great for the trees as there have been frequent periods of showers and no severe storms this year. Many areas have been dry lately and harvest is expanding. Crop yields and quality should be high for Florida this year. Inventories of FCOJ in the state are high and are more than 36% above last year. Demand remains a problem with American consumers and others looking elsewhere for Vitamin C.

Overnight News: Florida should get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will average near to above normal. Brazil should get dry conditions through the weekend and near to above normal temperatures. ICE said that 0 notices were posted for delivery against January contracts and that total deliveries for the month are now 0 contracts.

Chart Trends: Trends in FCOJ are down with objectives of 95.00 March. Support is at 95.00, 92.00, and 89.00 March, with resistance at 98.00, 99.00, and 100.00 March.

COFFEE

General Comments: Futures were a little higher in consolidation trading. Prices could tart to turn sideways after the extended down move. Rains were reported in Brazil Coffee areas. The Brazilian crop is developing well but some exporters are out of previous crop supplies to sell. It is dry in other parts of Latin America. Central America has had less than normal rains, especially in Honduras. Peru is also too dry right now. The Asian harvest is underway but producers do not seem to be selling on ideas that prices are too low. Vietnam exports remain behind a year ago, but the market anticipates bigger offers with the Tet holiday drawing nearby. Vietnamese crops are expected to be big despite uneven growing conditions earlier in the year.

Overnight News: ICE certified stocks are higher today at 2.078 million bags. The ICO daily average price is now 107.38 ct/lb. Brazil will get showers this week and drier weather this weekend with near to above normal temperatures. Vietnam will see mostly dry conditions.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are down with objectives of 105.00 and 100.00 March. Support is at 113.00, 110.00, and 106.00 March, and resistance is at 120.00, 123.00 and 125.00 March. Trends in London are down with objectives of 1310, 1280, and 1260 March. Support is at 1310, 1290, and 1270 March, and resistance is at 1340, 1370, and 1390 March.

DJ Less Efficient Coffee-Producers Could See Smaller Harvests — Market Talk

09:19 ET – Coffee-producing countries whose farmers are less efficient than Brazilian producers could start to reduce the size of their harvests this year and in the next few years because of low prices on world markets, according to Nelson Carvalhaes, president of Brazilian coffee exporters group Cecafe. Farmers in some of the less-efficient countries have been planting other crops or abandoning production because they aren’t making enough money from their production. Brazil, the world’s biggest coffee producer with the most efficient producers, could see market share increase beyond its current level of about 38%-40% because of this, Cavalhaes says. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

DJ Brazil Coffee Exports Fell 25.1% in December to 3M Bags, 2019 Exports Hit Record of 40.6M Bags

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO–Brazilian coffee exports fell in December as sales abroad of arabica beans dropped, but the country still set a record for exports in 2019, according to exporters group Cecafe.

The South American country exported three million 132-pound bags of coffee last month, a decline of 25.1% from the same month a year earlier, Cecafe said Wednesday.

Sales abroad of the arabica variety of coffee fell 32.1% to 2.35 million bags, while exports of robusta beans more than doubled to 340,731 bags, from 168,196 bags in December 2018.

Brazil exported 40.6 million bags of coffee in 2019, beating the record set in 2015, when sales abroad reached 37.02 million bags.

Almost all of the biggest importers of Brazilian coffee increased their purchases of Brazilian beans in 2019, with sales to the U.S., the biggest single buyer, jumping 24.75% to 7.9 million bags last year compared with 2018. Sales to Germany, the second biggest buyer, rose 19.4%.to 6.8 million bags in the same period.

Brazil also is the world’s biggest producer and exporter of instant coffee, and in December its exports of roasted, ground and instant coffee fell 17.4% to 309,144 bags, Cecafe said.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

SUGAR

General Comments: The markets closed higher and made new highs for the move on ideas of less Asian production. Reports indicate that little is on offer from India. Thailand might also have less this year due to reduced planted area and erratic rains during the monsoon season. There is still more than enough Sugar for any demand and that India will have to sell sooner or later. Reports from India indicate that the country is seeing relatively good growing conditions and still holds large inventories from last year. However, these supplies are apparently not moving and this could be due to less government subsidy for mills and exporters. Reports of improving weather in Brazil imply good crops there, but most of the cane is being used to produce ethanol. More rallies in Sugar prices are needed for the mills to switch back to producing Sugar for export.

Overnight News: Brazil will get scattered showers this week and drier weather this weekend. Temperatures should be near to above normal. The ISO said that the Thai crush is now 34.4 million tons, from 41.4 million tons last year. Sugar production is now 3.495 million tons, from 4.093 million tons last year. Ukraine production is now 1.98 million tons, from 19% less than last year on reduced area.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are up with objectives of 1450 March. Support is at 1420, 1410, and 1370 March, and resistance is at 1460, 1470, and 1480 March. Trends in London are up with no objectives. Support is at 383.00, 376.00, and 365.00 March, and resistance is at 391.00, 394.00, and 397.00 March.

DJ Sugar Prices Keep Rising, Encouraging Indian Shipments — Market Talk

1046 GMT – Sugar prices continue to rise, driven higher by a shortfall in Asia and strong ethanol demand in Brazil. Raw-sugar futures are up 0.4% in New York at 14 cents a pound. Refined-sugar futures are 0.2% higher at $390.40 a metric ton in London. The strength of the commodity may surprise some given the scale of Indian stocks, although “it is important to remember that the bulk of this sugar is not deliverable against the No.5 white sugar contract” in London, Warren Patterson of ING says. The jump in prices is encouraging suppliers in India to export sugar, and if sustained “would help eat into the sizeable stocks the country currently holds, while also providing somewhat of a cap to world market prices,” Patterson says. (joe.wallace@wsj.com)

DJ Brazil Center-South Sugar, Ethanol Output Drop as Harvest, Production Season Approaches End

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO–Brazilian sugar mills in the country’s center-south region crushed less cane in the second half of December compared with a year earlier, according to industry group Unica.

Center-south mills crushed 734,000 metric tons of cane in the period, a decline of 71.2% from the same period a year earlier. They produced 13,000 tons of sugar, down 82.4%, and made 137 million liters of ethanol, a decrease of 35.7%.

Brazil is the world’s biggest sugar producer and exporter, and the center-south grows about 90% of the country’s cane. The harvest and production season is coming to an end, with only 31 mills still operating and producing ethanol, compared with 253 mills that had already closed down, according to Unica.

The production mix for the second half of December month was 14.4% sugar to 85.6% ethanol. A year earlier, the mix was 21.4% sugar and 78.6% ethanol.

In the season from April 1 through Jan. 1, mills in the region crushed 578.6 million tons of cane, up 2.9% from the same period a year earlier. Sugar production rose 0.5% to 26.5 million tons, and ethanol output rose 6.5% to 32.1 billion liters.

The production mix for the season through Jan. 1 was 34.5% sugar to 65.5% ethanol. A year earlier, the mix was 35.5% sugar and 64.5% ethanol.

COCOA

General Comments: Futures closed higher and made new highs for the move. Funds and other speculators were the best buyers. Harvest is now active in West Africa and the results so far are very good. Ideas are that demand is currently very strong due to the current price action. The reports from West Africa imply that a big harvest is possible in the region. Ivory Coast arrivals are strong and are above year ago levels. The weather in Ivory Coast is good.

Overnight News: Scattered showers and storms are expected in southern sections of West Africa. Temperatures will be on both sides of normal. Malaysia and Indonesia should see showers. Temperatures should average above normal. Brazil will get mostly dry conditions and near to above normal temperatures. ICE certified stocks are higher today at 2.828 million bags.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are up with objectives of 2670 and 2780 March. Support is at 2600, 2550, and 2530 March, with resistance at 2670, 2690, and 2720 March. Trends in London are up with no objectives. Support is at 1950, 1910, and 1860 March, with resistance at 1970, 2000, and 2030 March.