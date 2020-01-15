Time To Buy Hogs & Sell Cattle?





Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Ennis, Montana 59729 Follow me on twitter@commodityinsite I sent the following Special Email Alert to my subscribers this morning. Only time will tell if the suggestion was a good one. But my lean is to avoid the short side of hogs and to avoid the long side of cattle. And this trading suggestion is to buy hogs and sell cattle. Note the time sent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------ SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT! As a new trading suggestion: Buy (1) June lean hog and sell (1) June live cattle at the market. As I type furiously away, June lean hogs are down 37 at $81.45 while June live cattle are $118.95, down 77 points. No stop for now. There is a strong seasonal tendency for cattle to loose to hogs moving forward. I have no desire to be long cattle and less of a desire to be short hogs. But I have no problem being short cattle and long hogs. The time is 9:31 a.m. Chicago ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As I type furiously away, June lean hogs are $87.32 up 50 points while June live cattle are $119.30, down 42 points. But there is 8 minutes to trade and both markets are subject to change in a blink. the time now is 12:52 pm. Chicago



