Whats next for Platinum and Palladium



While we delve on trade agreements and such and struggle trading the index futures on an intraday timeframe, we wanted to show you what the potential next steps are for Palladium and Platinum here over the next few weeks and into their contract expiration in March and April respectively. Palladium, despite the huge progress made with electric vehicles which do not use catalytic converters and therefore do not need this metal, based on demand outpacing supplies, has risen virtually on single prints here crushing shorts after the pullback last December on quadruple witching Friday Dec 20, 2019. We pulled back as options matured and for absoutely technical reasons, we dropped a whopping 133 points in one night from about 1919 to 1785.3. Well, we put that behind us and continued down the road of what we were doing to begin with, which is rally higher based on demand. Today, we squeezed to a high of 2178.5. So where do we go from here? There are no quad witching days in the immediate horizon, so effectively we could trade long extensions on a smaller timeframe. We could pullback to the 2138 area or even dip-in to the blue line 2127.8, before making a run at the 2200-price-handle. Here is the chart for Palladium Platinum, too has had an interesting past few weeks here after it's roll to the April contract expiration. It made new highs today and we present a chart below that shows it's next potential setup. Here is the chart for Platinum In the case of Platinum, we see us being bullish above 997 with support in the 1009 area and a profit target of 1039. Risk Disclosure: Futures, forex, currencies and stock/options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones financial security or life style. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Past Performance Disclosure: Past performance results have many inherent limitations. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between actively monitored performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by anyone using any traders newsletter service . There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of actual or simulated performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results. Although, TradeGuidance never presents hypothetical or simulated trade results, all trades presented can be in a simulated using back-testing to demonstrate similar results. If you happened to trade to these ideas successfully today in the intraday session or for that matter like our analysis, drop us a note. Come visit us at https://www.tradeguidance.com and fill out a contact form and tell us about your experience with trading financial instruments and commodities. We present weekly trade ideas on Twitter @tradeguidance and point you in the direction of the articles we like to publish on barchart and insidefutures. Tweeting only with the intent of helping traders learn!



Recent articles from this author Whats next for Platinum and Palladium

Forex and underlying currencies - daily analysis and trade idea

Metals daily

Trade ideas-pairs and currencies for the Asian and European sessions

Gold will dust off profit taking

About the author Murali Sarma, Vice President of Business Integrations Inc., is an internationally known commodities analyst, author, trader and business consultant who has demystified commodity trading and introduced numerous futures trading strategies and indicators to traders - professional, non-professional and the novice trader - throughout the world. Murali began his trading career in the pre-dot-com bubble in 1998, electing to seek instruments to trade which had lesser volatility and offered more predictable analysis. From about 1999 to 2002, Murali traded out of the UK and moving to the US after that and working mostly independently with individual traders while learning from some of the best analysts and traders. While not being formally certified as a commodities trader, Murali preferred to hone in on his analysis and trading skills versus adding academically to his credentials. Murali believes that is isn’t about being right or wrong on your calls, it is about making money! Murali has helped several traders become successful over the last 10+ years of active futures trading and has a strong following of traders who like to seek out opportunities in the futures markets on a daily basis versus following the old “buy & hold” investing adage. While not being opposed to switching hats and becoming an “investor” every so often with swing trades in the equities markets, Murali prefers to trade what he can see on charts using multiple timeframes and handcrafted indicators suited for all types of markets. Murali excels in trading sideways and choppy markets with a scalping style of being in-out of intraday markets when there is no defined trend, and on most other days prefers trading to his own computed target levels during the intraday timeframe, while following the trend. In recent months, Murali has started a Twitter based alert service for intraday futures traders who like to trade commodities and index futures, and elected to blog post his daily analysis in commodities like WTI Crude & Gold and index future instruments like YM, NQ, ES & RTY. You may contact him via his email at info@tradeguidance.com