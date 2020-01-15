In this video, we will discuss the importance of the Wyckoff method.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pdnKKOxuexIDISCLAIMER: http://www.ltg-trading.com/disclaimer/ Risk Warning: Trading forex, commodities, futures, options. and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose more than your initial deposit and could be required to deposit additional funds. Please ensure you fully understand the risks and take care to manage your exposure. By nature, this gearing or leverage result in substantial losses or gains and may have an equally proportional effect on the cash balances of your trading account. Geared transactions or those that use leverage could permit you to sustain a total loss of initial margin funds and require you to deposit additional funds to maintain your position. Additional risks associated with Internet-based trading systems include software, hardware or internet connection routes. LTG-Trading is not responsible for communication or hardware failures. The information contained on this website and newsletter or within the products of LTG-Trading are for educational purposes and do not constitute investment advice. LTG-Trading is not liable for any loss or damages, including without limitation any loss of profit that may or may not otherwise be available by use of any information contained within materials produced by LTG-Trading. Any materials and content on this website are subject to change at any time without notice. CFTC RULE 4.41 HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, SINCE THE TRADES HAVE NOT BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR-OVER COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY. SIMULATED TRADING PROGRAMS, IN GENERAL, ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.
NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL, OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFITS OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE DISCUSSED WITHIN THIS SITE, SUPPORT AND TEXTS. OUR COURSE(S), PRODUCTS AND SERVICES SHOULD BE USED AS LEARNING AIDS ONLY AND SHOULD NOT BE USED TO INVEST REAL MONEY. IF YOU DECIDE TO INVEST REAL MONEY, ALL TRADING DECISIONS SHOULD BE YOUR OWN.