Why Wyckoff is so relative and important



In this video, we will discuss the importance of the Wyckoff method. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pdnKKOxuexI http://www.ltg-trading.com/ DISCLAIMER: http://www.ltg-trading.com/disclaimer/ Risk Warning: Trading forex, commodities, futures, options. and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose more than your initial deposit and could be required to deposit additional funds. Please ensure you fully understand the risks and take care to manage your exposure. By nature, this gearing or leverage result in substantial losses or gains and may have an equally proportional effect on the cash balances of your trading account. Geared transactions or those that use leverage could permit you to sustain a total loss of initial margin funds and require you to deposit additional funds to maintain your position. Additional risks associated with Internet-based trading systems include software, hardware or internet connection routes. LTG-Trading is not responsible for communication or hardware failures. The information contained on this website and newsletter or within the products of LTG-Trading are for educational purposes and do not constitute investment advice. LTG-Trading is not liable for any loss or damages, including without limitation any loss of profit that may or may not otherwise be available by use of any information contained within materials produced by LTG-Trading. Any materials and content on this website are subject to change at any time without notice. CFTC RULE 4.41 HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, SINCE THE TRADES HAVE NOT BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR-OVER COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY. SIMULATED TRADING PROGRAMS, IN GENERAL, ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL, OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFITS OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE DISCUSSED WITHIN THIS SITE, SUPPORT AND TEXTS. OUR COURSE(S), PRODUCTS AND SERVICES SHOULD BE USED AS LEARNING AIDS ONLY AND SHOULD NOT BE USED TO INVEST REAL MONEY. IF YOU DECIDE TO INVEST REAL MONEY, ALL TRADING DECISIONS SHOULD BE YOUR OWN.



Recent articles from this author Why Wyckoff is so relative and important

Wyckoff - Anatomy of distribution

About the author Gary started in the commodity Future business in 1981 as a Runner for Link Waldock. Gary observed as a runner the action on the trading floor of order flow size price action and the volume. This lead to discovering Richard D Wyckoff principles in which Gary self-taught himself. These Wyckoff principles lead to his sponsorship of a CME seat in the S&P in the 1980s by well-known traders in which Gary did the technical analysis for

Gary left the trading floor in the late 1980s to trade for various frms and individuals. Later he decided to form a brokerage firm with brokers to expand his knowledge. Gary became a commodity broker in 1995 and has his own own form since then which he has Wyckoff taught principles taught on the net since 1995 to many thousands of people.

Gary has performed seminars and webinars with Richard Wyckoff experts such as David Wei,s Hank Pruden, Roman Bogazov, Bruce Frazier and Todd Butterfield at Wyckoff stock market Institute renowned Wyckoff expert. Gary Currently is the owner of LTG Trading LLC.



Along with owning an Independent introducing brokerage firm Gary also is guest speakers at various sites on the Principles of Wyckoff. LTG also provides Free webinars that are recorded and posted on youtube as well at the site.

www.ltg-trading.com

Where he provides Free Webinars on Wyckoff Principles commodity brokerage mentoring newsletter and education based on 37 in the business. Contributing author since 11/26/2018