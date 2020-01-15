Platinum Futures---Platinum futures in the April contract is trading higher for the 2nd consecutive session up a whopping $35 or 3.72% at 1,022 an ounce as prices are right near a 2-year high. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 974 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the two-week low which stands at 952 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will not improve for another 6 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time.

Palladium prices are sharply higher once again today hitting an all time high as platinum is now riding the coattails of that commodity trading far above its 20 and 100 day moving average telling you that this trend is strong to the upside.

The next major level of resistance stands around the 1,100 level as there is significant room to run to the upside in my opinion as you have to remember historically speaking platinum prices are very cheap compared to gold which is at a 7-year high. The volatility in platinum has certainly expanded over the last several weeks and I think it will become even more violent in the coming months ahead so continue to place the proper stop loss.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: HIGH

