Sugar is a Bull Market



Mar 20 sugar futures start the day making solid gains (again) as the fundamental story continues driving prices higher. The estimated production deficit has gone from rumor, to supply threat, and is becoming an impending reality. We saw managed money fund traders at a record net short position around the end of summer/early fall, and as the story shifted from last years surplus to this years deficit, they had to cover their shorts, fueling a strong up-trend. Sugar has been pushing higher the last few months now and it seems buyers are becoming aggressive again. Mar 20 sugar prices at the time of writing have reached a strong resistance point at about 14.50 and may pause for consolidation or even pull back, which could be an opportunity for those not yet long sugar. My analysis suggests there is still upside potential in this market and room for more bullish traders to join the run. **For a free consultation call my direct line at (312) 373-4875** you may also send me an email at escoles@rjofutures.com To Learn more about using charts to identify opportunities and structure a trading plan, download our Technical Analysis Trading Guide here, or copy and paste the link below into your browsers search bar https://rjofutures.rjobrien.com/trading-offers/technical-analysis-guide?cid=7012R000000umFvQAI



About the author Eric entered the workforce during the summer of 2007 as an apprentice tradesman just before the big crash and recession which followed. The impact of which strongly inspired his interest in the financial industry and began him as a student of the markets. Eric worked throughout the following years developing strong communication skills and risk management practices in the aviation and marketing industries before ultimately getting licensed and turning his passion into a career as a market strategist with RJO Futures. Sector Focus Eric specializes in trend following strategies in metals, stock indices, energies, grains, softs. Analysis Preference Supply and demand data ultimately determines the long term trend direction. However, Eric uses basic chart patterns and price action to determine the impact news and information has upon the markets, which provides insight to the short term volatility and provides clarity on timing for entry and exit of a position. Strengths and Trading Philosophy There are opportunities in the futures markets each minute of every trading day. Spreads and option strategies are utilized by Eric as they present themselves. These opportunities may tend to take place after a long buildup or extreme events. When they reveal themselves, he believes in using discipline during the three phases of a complete trading strategy: Information, Action, and Exit. Diligence in acquiring, organizing and reviewing solid and reliable information, coupled with knowing the risk that is involved. Eric's strength is confidence in taking decisive action to use opportunities revealed by the information.