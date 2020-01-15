If you haven't ordered a complimentary 2020 Futures Calendar & Reference Guide, we will have some of these available to send out. This is your go-to resource for Government & Industry Report Dates, Contract Specifications, Futures and Options Expiration Dates. *Available to U.S. residents only. You can request yours here: Blue Line Futures 2020 Pocket Calendar If you are using barchart you will need to copy and paste this link in your browser to registerhttps://www.bluelinefutures.com/ps-pocket-calendar Corn (March) Fundamentals : Corn futures were mute yesterday as the market ran out of new news to break prices out above technical resistance. Today is the signing of the highly anticipated Phase-1 trade agreement. It will be nice to get some clarity on the trade deal, but I wouldnt hold your breath for something magical to happen. My guess is that Phase-1 is largely an agreement to proceed to Phase-2. February option expiration is next week and there is a lot of open interest between 385-390 on puts and calls, this may keep corn stuck for the next week and a half. Technicals : Corn futures are struggling against technical resistance, we had that defined as 390 -392. This pocket represents the top end of the range trough December, as well as other previously important price points. If we see consecutive closes above here, we believe there is room for a short squeeze, despite any fundamental backdrop. With that said, this is the top end of the range and we have been working with clients to reduce exposure here....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial! Soybeans (March) Fundamentals : Soybean futures have been battling against technical support for the last week and a half. Hopes of a meaningful Phase-1 signing today has kept a floor in the market, but we would not be surprised to see that fall flat. It will be nice to get some clarity on the trade deal, but I wouldnt hold your breath for something magical to happen. My guess is that Phase-1 is largely an agreement to proceed to Phase-2. Keep in mind that we rallied nearly 75-cents in December, much of that in anticipation of Phase-1, setting up for an over-promise, under deliver scenario. Technicals : Our technical support pocket from 933 -937 has been tested each of the last nine sessions. The inability to bounce off support should be a caution flag for the bull camp. A break and close below support opens the door for a potential drop to 920-922 . This pocket represents a key retracement, the 200-day moving average, and several previously important price points. Yesterday we moved our bias from Neutral to Bearish/Neutral....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial! Chicago Wheat (March) Fundamentals : Chicago wheat futures made new highs, for the move, but we still dont see much value in prices at these levels. The Phase-1 trade deal, being signed today, may have some bearing on price action. Some are hopeful that wheat will be included on ag purchases. It will be nice to get some clarity on the trade deal, but I wouldnt hold your breath for something magical to happen. My guess is that Phase-1 is largely an agreement to proceed to Phase-2. Technicals : The market has worked higher, hunting for stops above the double-top highs from June. We still think the risk/reward favors the sell-side here in the near term. On top of being against technical resistance, the RSI is nearing overbought conditions, 69.64. On the support side of things....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial! Kansas City Wheat (March) Technicals : KC Wheat futures made new highs yesterday which has carried over into some moderate strength in the early morning trade. Psychologically significant resistance comes in at the $5.00 handle. If we can achieve consecutive closes above this pocket, we would look for a swift move towards 509 -513. Keep in mind that the RSI is at 71.64, technically overbought. The longer-term target for the bull camp is 545, this would be a full retracement to the June highs. On the support side of things, the bulls want to defend....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial! Cotton (March) Techncials : Cotton futures are giving up some gains in the early morning trade as bullish participants look to book gains ahead of the Phase-1 deal signing, a classic buy the rumor, sell the news scenario. Our meaningful resistance pocket remains intact from 72.34-72.80, this is the breakdown point from last May. On the support side of things, the bulls need to....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial!