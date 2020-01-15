Silver Steadies after Mini-Slide



Silverhas leveled off on Wednesday, after posting losses in the previous two sessions. Currently, silver is trading at $17.84, up $0.04 or 0.26% on the day. Risk Appetite Weighs on Silver The spike in silver prices last week, which pushed the metal to a 4-month high, proved to be a temporary move, as silver prices were unable to consolidate these gains. Tensions between the U.S. and Iran provided the catalyst for the jump in silver prices; however, as the conflict quickly de-escalated, risk appetite rebounded. This has sent safe-haven assets lower and silver has fallen back below the $18.00 level. Global stock markets continue to rally, at the expense of safe-haven assets. On Tuesday, silver dropped as low as $17.68, its lowest level since December 24. If there are no further flare-ups between the U.S. and Iran and risk apprehension remains low, we could see silver resume its downward movement. Read the full article: https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/silver-steadies-after-mini-slide-625723

