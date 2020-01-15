Live Cattle (February) February live cattle traded on both sides of unchanged today as prices remain largely range-bound. We apologize for sounding like a broken record, but thats what a range-bound trade will do. Resistance remains intact from 127.225-127.90, above there is uncharted territory and finding meaningful resistance becomes more difficult. On the support side....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial! Feeder Cattle (March) March feeder cattle saw follow through pressure in the early morning trade but managed to finish the day near unchanged. 146.85-147.975 has been our resistance pocket for some time now. Consecutive closes above here leaves the door open for an extension towards the contract highs from April, 157.625. This wouldnt be a longer-term technical target, not something youd see over the course of a few weeks. A failure at resistance keeps the market range-bound which could take us back to....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial! Lean Hogs (February) February lean hogs managed to defend our 4-star technical support, weve listed that as 65.40-65.50, the low end of Decembers range. The market managed to rally today, for no real reason. We saw a dip towards the close with reports that tariffs were going to remain in place, but the market quickly moved passed this and finished near the high end of the days range. Significant resistance comes in from....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial! Feel free to contact Oliver with any questions or comments Call or Text: 312-837-3938 Email: Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.