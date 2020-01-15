|
Daily Livestock Technicals and Fundamentals
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
by Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures
Live Cattle (February)
February live cattle traded on both sides of unchanged today as prices remain largely range-bound. We apologize for sounding like a broken record, but thats what a range-bound trade will do. Resistance remains intact from 127.225-127.90, above there is uncharted territory and finding meaningful resistance becomes more difficult. On the support side....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial!
Feeder Cattle (March)
March feeder cattle saw follow through pressure in the early morning trade but managed to finish the day near unchanged. 146.85-147.975 has been our resistance pocket for some time now. Consecutive closes above here leaves the door open for an extension towards the contract highs from April, 157.625. This wouldnt be a longer-term technical target, not something youd see over the course of a few weeks. A failure at resistance keeps the market range-bound which could take us back to....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial!
Lean Hogs (February)
February lean hogs managed to defend our 4-star technical support, weve listed that as 65.40-65.50, the low end of Decembers range. The market managed to rally today, for no real reason. We saw a dip towards the close with reports that tariffs were going to remain in place, but the market quickly moved passed this and finished near the high end of the days range. Significant resistance comes in from....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial!
