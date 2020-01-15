rounded corner
The Crypto Daily Movers and Shakers 15/01/20
Wednesday, January 15, 2020

by FX Empire of FX Empire

Bitcoin rallied by 8.36% on Tuesday. Reversing a 0.97% fall from Monday, Bitcoin ended the day at $8,772.6.

Bullish throughout the day, Bitcoin rallied from an early morning intraday low $8,095.8 to a late intraday high $8,829.0.

Steering clear of the major support levels, Bitcoin broke through the major resistance levels and 23.6% FIB of $8,200.

While pulling back from $8,800 levels, Bitcoin held above the third major resistance level at $8,408.57 at the day end.

The near-term bearish trend, formed at late Junes swing hi $13,764.0, remained firmly intact, in spite of the upward momentum.

For the bulls, Bitcoin would need to break out from $11,000 levels to form a near-term bullish trend.

The Rest of the Pack

Across the rest of the top 10 cryptos, it was a particularly bullish day for the majors.

Bitcoin Cash SV led the way, surging by a whopping 145%.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (+30.69%), EOS (+22.09%), Ethereum (+15.51%), Litecoin (+17.81%), Ripples XRP (+10.68%), and Trons TRX (+13.38%) also bounced.

Binance Coin (+9.63%), Moneros XMR (+8.54%), and Stellars Lumen (+9.03%) trailed the pack on the day.

Through the start of the week, the crypto total market cap rallied from a Monday low $215.38 to a Tuesday current week high $244.24bn. At the time of writing, the total market cap stood at $243bn.

Bitcoins dominance tumbled to 65% levels as the broader market surged on Tuesday. Trading volumes also jumped, hitting $168bn levels before easing back. At the time of writing, 24-hr volumes stood at $167.5bn.

