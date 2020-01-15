Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

Daily March WTI Crude Oil

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. However, Tuesdays closing price reversal bottom may be an early sign that momentum is getting ready to shift to the upside.

A trade through $58.73 will confirm the closing price reversal bottom. This wont change the trend to up, but it could lead to a 2 to 3 day short-covering rally.

A move through $57.74 will negate the closing price reversal bottom and signal a resumption of the downtrend.

The main range is $50.18 to $65.40. Its retracement zone at $57.79 to $55.99 is a potential support zone target. The zone was tested successfully on Tuesday when buyers rebounded following a test of $57.74.

The major retracement zone at $58.80 to $61.53 is potential resistance. It is controlling the longer-term direction of the market.

The new short-term range is $65.40 to $57.74. Its retracement zone at $61.53 to $62.43 is a potential upside target. It straddles the major Fibonacci level at $61.87.

