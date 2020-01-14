rounded corner
Elliott Wave View: Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Near The End of 5 Waves Rally
Tuesday, January 14, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Elliott Wave view on Bitcoin (BTCUSD) suggests the rally from December 18, 2019 low is unfolding as a 5 wavesimpulse Elliott Wave structure. In the 1 hour chart below, we can see wave ((iii)) of the impulse ended at 8463.57. Pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 7667 as a double zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Bitcoin has resumed higher in wave ((v)) which subdivides in 5 waves of lesser degree.

Up from 7667, wave (i) ended at 8252.72 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 7960. Wave (iii) is proposed complete at 8895 and while pullback stays above 7667, it has scope to extend higher 1 more time to end wave (v). This move should also end wave ((v)) and the entire rally from December 18, 2019 low. Afterwards, Bitcoin should pullback in wave 2 to correct rally from December 18 low in larger degree 3, 7, or 11 swing before the rally resumes.

Near term, it is risky to chase the upside at this stage due to the possibility that the crypto currency is near completion of the 5 waves move higher from December 18, 2019. However, as the rally is impulsive, its also equally risky to try fading the 5 waves move higher. Another more bullish alternate count is a nest in which Bitcoin is still within an extended wave ((iii)).

BTCUSD (Bitcoin) 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
