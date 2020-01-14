The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Wednesday, January 15, 2020



The Trend Trader for Futures

For Trading On Wednesday, January 15, 2020



The Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks

INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Mar ESH0 3288.00 − 0.05 3279.86 3244.25 Bullish Dow Jones - Mar YMH0 28934 + 0.22 28865 28628 Bullish Nasdaq - Mar NQH0 9062.50 − 0.28 9041.67 8903.92 Bullish Russell 2000 - Mar RTYH0 1679.50 + 0.51 1667.50 1654.37 Bullish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Mar ZBH0 157-29 + 0.42 157-13 157-23 Bullish US T-Note - Mar TYH0 129-05 + 0.17 129-00 129-09 Neutral CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Mar DXH0 97.094 + 0.04 97.128 96.869 Neutral Australian Dollar - Mar ADH0 0.6914 − 0.03 0.6909 0.6916 Neutral British Pound - Mar BPH0 1.3051 + 0.20 1.3049 1.3120 Neutral Canadian Dollar - Mar CDH0 0.7659 − 0.08 0.7660 0.7669 Bearish EuroFX - Mar ECH0 1.1171 − 0.10 1.1167 1.1183 Neutral Japanese Yen - Mar JYH0 0.9122 − 0.07 0.9139 0.9211 Bearish Swiss Franc - Mar SFH0 1.0384 + 0.37 1.0343 1.0338 Bullish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Mar FCH0 145.725 − 0.09 146.294 145.858 Bearish Live Cattle - Feb LCG0 126.850 + 0.24 126.911 126.575 Neutral Lean Hogs - Feb LHG0 67.675 + 2.69 66.939 67.975 Neutral GRAINS Corn - Mar CH0 389^0 − 0.13 386^6 383^2 Bullish Wheat - Mar WH0 568^4 + 1.11 564^0 559^4 Bullish Soybeans - Mar SH0 942^2 0.00 943^0 945^2 Bearish Soybean Meal - Mar SMH0 302.0 − 0.59 302.9 302.4 Bearish Soybean Oil - Mar BOH0 34.07 + 0.35 34.18 34.58 Bearish ENERGY Crude Oil - Feb CLG0 58.23 + 0.26 58.62 61.12 Bearish Heating Oil - Feb HOG0 1.9103 + 0.65 1.9182 1.9914 Bearish Natural Gas - Feb NGG0 2.187 + 0.23 2.195 2.178 Neutral METALS Gold - Feb GCG0 1544.6 − 0.39 1551.3 1571.5 Bearish Silver - Mar SIH0 17.742 − 1.41 17.958 18.272 Bearish Copper - Mar HGH0 2.8735 + 0.44 2.8414 2.8042 Bullish FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - Mar OJH0 96.55 + 0.99 96.35 97.93 Neutral Sugar - Mar SBH0 14.32 + 1.13 14.13 13.85 Bullish Cocoa - Mar CCH0 2655 + 2.79 2603 2555 Bullish Coffee - Mar KCH0 114.90 + 0.31 116.22 120.67 Bearish Cotton - Mar CTH0 71.38 − 0.21 71.31 70.58 Bullish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.



About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.



Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.