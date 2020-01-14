Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Call me at 406 -682 -5010

Ennis, Montana 59729

Follow me on twitter@commodityinsite

Below is the Special Email Alert I posted earlier in the session. Note the time sent.

----------------------------------------------------------------

SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT!

It is an exciting and bullish session!

In the grains, soybeans are 5 higher and wheat up 8 cents. The bull spreads are gaining ground and soy meal outperforming soy oil. And just before the opening it was announced the Russia will limit grain exports to 20 million tones in the January to June period.

In the livestock, prices across the complex are higher led by February lean hogs. Yesterday, I was willing to add to long positions in February hogs if they rose to $66.27 or higher. The range today is $66.67 to $65.67. If the market can rise over $67.00 and close over that level, unusual strength may quickly unfold.

Those willing to buy hogs here 45 to 75 higher should place stops at yesterdays settlement. As for cattle............be patient.

The day is young but also exciting and bullish!

the time is 8:48 a.m. Chicago

------------------------------------------------------------------------





The Special Email Alert above was in addition to my two regular broadcasts of my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite.

With but a few minutes until the critter complex closes for the day, February lean hog futures are on the plus by 140 points at $67.40with the spring months higher by 105 points or so. Grains remain firm with the bull spreads picking up a bit of ground with soybeans, corn and wheat.

The time now is 12:53 p.m. .

This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutions Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.