Silvercontinues to lose ground this week. Currently, silver is trading at $17.80, down $0.15 or 0.89% on the day.

Silver Slipping as Risk Appetite Returns

December was all roses for silver, which jumped 4.9% on the month. The upswing continued into the New Year, after a U.S. drone attack killed an Iranian general and Iran retaliated with a missile attack on U.S. bases in Iraq. Tensions rose to a fever pitch in the Middle East, as fears rose that the U.S. and Iran could go to war. Investors flocked to safe assets, and silver prices climbed close to the lofty $19.00 level.

The spike in silver prices was all-too-brief, as it became apparent that both Iran and the U.S. were interested in stepping back from the brink. Investor risk appetite quickly recovered and safe-haven silver has fallen all the way to $17.80.