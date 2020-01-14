rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

GBP/USD Daily Forecast Sterling Holds Near Important Support Level
Tuesday, January 14, 2020

by FX Empire of FX Empire

Bookmark and Share

GBP/USDis showing resilience as it holds above a major technical level despite several recent developments.

Last week, several members of the Bank of England expressed their dovish views towards monetary policy and that easing might be needed to support the economy. Yesterdays GDP report from the UK confirmed the views of the policymakers and further increased the odds that a rate cut is looming.

Despite this,GBP/USDhas been able to hold below a horizontal level at 1.2975. Well, technically speaking, it is currently trading below it but its much too early to call it a downside break. The importance of the technical level is that it held the currency pair lower from around the middle of October until an eventual upward break in December. Technical traders will certainly have their eye on this level and make decisions based on the reaction from it.

While Sterling is showing some resilience, it is certainly not showing strength. The currency is down about three-quarters of a percent against the greenback in the week thus far and is the weakest among the major currencies. Traders will likely want to see a sign of strength from here before making an attempt at positioning long.

Later in the session today, the latest Consumer Price index figures will be released out of the United States. Analysts are expecting the index to have risen 0.2% last month and volatility is expected following the release.

Read the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/gbp-usd-daily-forecast-sterling-holds-near-important-support-level-625710



Recent articles from this author


About the author

FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages. 
 
FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.
 
Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.
FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy