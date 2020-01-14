Global markets steady ahead of looming US/China phase one deal signing



ANALYSIS USDCAD Dollar/CAD remains confined to its 1.3110-30 to 1.3190 range this morning as mixed chart technicals and conflicting fundamental drivers (US/China trade optimism vs weak oil prices) combine to keep traders sidelined ahead of tomorrows US/China phase one deal signing. We saw USDJPY and the CNH extend to new 6-month highs during Asia overnight after China pledged to buy nearly $80bln of manufactured goods from the US over the next two years, plus over $50bln more in energy supplies, according to Reuters sources. Morehere. This optimistic headline follows yesterdays news that the US Treasury removed China from its list of currency manipulators. However, some of this optimism is being dialed back now as an SCMP article make the rounds about the phase one deal details potentially not getting released this week. Morehere. Were also hearing talk that the level of Chinese purchases pledged (in the Reuters article above) is again not realistic. We have a feeling tomorrows signing will be a pomp and circumstance type of event that will lack substance, but could potentially set traders up for a classic buy the rumorsell the fact type of market reaction. Similar to the reaction we saw in sterling after the UK election last month, we think the markets could have a wake-up call and quickly focus on the more important and more difficult next phase of negotiations. Should this happen, we think the USD could rally broadly against commodity currencies including the Canadian dollar. The US just reported its CPI report for the month of December and the inflation figures came in slightly less than expected (+0.2% MoM vs +0.3% on the headline and +0.1% MoM vs +0.2% on the core measure). The Feds John Williams is now moderating an event and the Feds Esther George is expected to deliver a speech at 1pmET this afternoon. USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY FEB CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollar crept higher to the mid-1.11s during NY trade yesterday, but the market ran into chart resistance at the 1.1140s and has since pulled back with a vengeance. While US yields havent shot up today, were seeing that slip below $1550 for February gold prices that we alluded to yesterday (which we said would be EURUSD bearish). Todays massive 2.5blnEUR option expiry at the 1.1100 strike is likely playing a role in todays EURUSD weakness as well. We think traders will have their eyes on the 1.1090s support level once again now, despite this mornings slightly softer than expected US CPI data. EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY FEB GOLD DAILY GBPUSD Chart support in the mid-high 1.29s continues to hold in GBPUSD this morning after Boris Johnson insisted that its epically likely that the UK will seal a trade deal with the EU by the end of the year. Moreherefrom the Daily Mail. The UK Prime Minister also removed some negative event risks for 2020 today by refusing to grant Scotland powers to hold an independence vote. Moreherefrom the Guardian. If we combine todays positive comments from Boris Johnson with a rather tepid follow-though to the bullish NY close for EURGBP yesterday, were not surprised to see sterling holding the line here so to speak. We think theres a risk that chart support in the 1.2960-80 eventually breaks; unleashing another wave of GBP selling, but we think the market may need to head a little higher first to attract more sellers. GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Aussie is glued to the 0.6900 strike this morning as 1.3bln of the 10blnAUD in option expiries around this level, for this week, is set to go off the board at 10amET this morning. This mornings slightly weaker than expected US CPI data has been a non-event for markets. The overnight move in USDCNH today, on the other hand, is particularly interesting. The market fell below 6.8850 chart support on its way to new 6-month lows (on more optimistic US/China trade headlines) but it has since reversed higher and is trying to reclaim this level. Could a NY close back above 6.8850 technically foreshadow the buy the rumorsell the fact type of market reaction that were thinking about for tomorrow? AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Dollar/yen breached the psychological 110.00 level in overnight trade today as Japanese names were said to play a little catchup to yesterdays risk-on rally after being out of the office for their Coming of Age Day holiday on Monday. US 10yr yields continue to lag however (theyre not printing new 6 month highs) and we think this should concern USDJPY longs. We think dollar/yen is also vulnerable to a buy the rumorsell the fact type reaction to tomorrows US/China phase one deal signing. USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY US 10YR BOND YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author Global markets steady ahead of looming US/China phase one deal signing

Bank of England rate cut odds for Jan 30th gallop to 49%

Bank of England's Tenreyro going dovish too. US & Canadian employment reports up next.

Trump de-escalates. Carney goes dovish. Australia calls for more evacuations.

Iran attacks US airbases in Iraq, but no US casualties reported

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17