Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ Cotton January 14
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
by Phillip Streible of Blue Line Futures
Sugar
Sugar continues to surprise to the upside with global production issues coming front and center. If we see an uptick in energy futures this could be the spark needed to take out some of the key levels from the past. Traders should be long from the high 13.70s low 13.80s and moving stops up to break even at this point. When we get a blow off top you will want to sell calls against your positions or merely step aside.
Direct Link to the USDA Report
Orange Juice
The juice continues to sell off triggering shorts with the turtles but I am skeptical of how much more it can run this course. The fact that ADX is showing a strength could means this downward trend is setting up for a major fall out. Stochastics are moving into oversold territory confirming the bear market. OJ feels like it is tracking coffee so if you are going to counter trend trade it, look at call options as they should be at a discount.
Cocoa
The inside trading day had me slightly concerned that we would not get the breakout to the upside needed to continue this reverse head and shoulders pattern. Buy signals were given yesterday and confirmed today with the stronger open and first support is at 2535 with sell triggers down at 2429.
Coffee
This is a textbook head and shoulders pattern with the one pause on the charts two sessions back at the 50% retracement. I would expect this market to move down to the major moving averages in the next few sessions. If you are going to counter trend trade this market look at call options as opposed to long futures due to the longer term bottom being down at 95.
Cotton
The market is finally getting a pause but not delivering any sell signal on the charts. I would watch for another powerful move to the upside if we break through 72. Stochastics remain in overbought territory indicating the strong bull market.
