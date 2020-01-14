rounded corner
Daily Livestock Technicals and Fundamentals
Tuesday, January 14, 2020

by Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures

Company Logo

Live Cattle (February)

February live cattle rallied to round out Fridays trade on weather concern and hopes that cash would surge after the close. Both of those premium builders came up short which helped erase those gains in todays session. Cash came in mostly steady with the previous week, the bulk coming in near 125. Weather over the weekend was ugly but it wasnt as bad as it could have been. From the technical perspective, it remains a tug-of-war match between the bulls and the bears. Resistance remains intact from 127.225-127.90, above there is uncharted territory and finding meaningful resistance becomes more difficult. On the support side of things....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial!

Feeder Cattle (March)

March feeder cattle rallied at the tail-end of last week on increased premium ahead of the weekend. The market failed to find follow through buyers on the open this morning which in turn prompted selling against the top end of the two-month range. 146.85-147.975 has been our resistance pocket for some time now. Consecutive closes above here leaves the door open for an extension towards the contract highs from April, 157.625. This wouldnt be a longer-term technical target, not something youd see over the course of a few weeks. A failure at resistance keeps the market range-bound which could take us back to....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial!

Lean Hogs (February)

The failure and rejection against our resistance pocket from 70.00-70.40 last week was a total killer for the bull camp. That failure led to a technical breakdown in the back half of the week, spilling over into todays session. February lean hogs finished the day near the low end of the days range, and the low end of the range from December. Those December lows represent our 4-star support pocket, we have had that listed as....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial!

About the author

Oliver Sloup is Vice President of Blue Line Futures, a leading futures and commodities brokerage firm located at the Chicago Board of Trade. Blue Line Futures mission is to put the customer first, and that means bringing YOU the best customer service, consistent and reliable research and state of the art technology.  Oliver has been a guest on CNBC and Bloomberg, among others.  Oliver has over a decade of trading experience. Prior to Blue Line Futures, Oliver worked as the Director of Managed Futures at iiTRADER.

 

 

Contributing author since 10/6/17 
Published by Barchart
