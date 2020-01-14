rounded corner
Chinese Trade Agreement
Tuesday, January 14, 2020

by Kluis Commodity Advisors of Kluis Commodity Advisors

How fast will Chinese buying develop after the Phase 1 trade agreement is signed on Wednesday? A lot of Chinese buying could spike grain prices higher. We are ready to sell into that rally.

About the author

Kluis Commodity Advisors (KCA) is a full-service broker with a combined 70 years of experience in the agricultural hedging business, assisting producers and processors with their grain marketing and risk management needs.
Published by Barchart
