USDCHF may have recently completed a three-wave w)-x)-y) correction in wave four at the 0.976 area, from where a minor five-wave bearish move started developing. This five-wave move can be an indication that wave v of 3 is unfolding, meaning more downside may be seen. Projection target for the fifth wave of wave 3 can be near the 0.963 zone. That said, temporary pullbacks can show up during the fifth wave.

USDCHF, 1h