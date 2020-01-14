|
Gold Price Forecast Gold Miners at Critical Support
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
by FX Empire of FX Empire
GDX DAILY CHART
After bottoming in November, GDX has underperformed and failed to make new highs while gold spiked above $1600 over geopolitical concerns. The next few days are crucial. To maintain the potential for an immediate breakout, miners must hold support and turn higher. Failing to keep this level and closing below $26.40 would imply a deeper correction to around $24.00.
GDXJ DAILY CHART
The pattern in juniors resembles a bullish rounded bottom. The current pullback should find support around $39.50. Once complete, the uptrend should resume and break decisively above $43.00. To register a breakdown, GDXJ would have to close below $37.50.
