rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

GOLD going up to resistance 1549 while trading above 1540
Tuesday, January 14, 2020

by Anton Kolhanov of Kolhanov.com

Bookmark and Share

GOLD, Tuesday forecast, January 14
 Uptrend
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1540, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1549.
Downtrend
An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1534, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1524.

Weekly forecast, January 13 - 17
Most important news of this week
Monday: -
Tuesday: US Core CPI (YoY) (Dec)
Wednesday: US-China trade war phase 1 deal, Crude Oil Inventories
Thursday: EU ECB Publishes Account of Monetary Policy Meeting, US Core Retail Sales (MoM) (Dec)
Friday: EU Core CPI (YoY) (Dec)

Forecast and technical analysis
Uptrend
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1540, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1575 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 1611.
Downtrend
An downtrend will start as from resistance 1575, as the pair drops below support level 1540, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1513.

Monthly forecast, January - February
Uptrend
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1557, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1616.
Downtrend
An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1557, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1513.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.

His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans

Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy