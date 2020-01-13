|
|
Elliott Wave View: $DAX Extending Higher
Monday, January 13, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
Short Term Elliott Wave view on $DAX suggests the pullback to 12886.55 ended wave (4). Index has resumed higher in wave (5) and the internal subdivides into a 5 wavesimpulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave (4) low, wave 1 of (5) ended at 13425.85. The internal subdivision of wave 1 is unfolding as an impulse in lesser degree. Wave 2 pullback ended at 12947.83 low as a double three Elliott Wave correction. The Index has extended higher in wave 3 as a nesting impulse. A nesting impulse is a 5 waves structure where the wave 3 shows a clear 5 waves extension.
Up from 12947.83, wave ((i)) of 3 remains in progress. Expect another leg higher to complete wave ((i)) of 3, then the Index should pullback in wave ((ii)) of 3 to correct the cycle from January 6, 2020 low before the rally resumes. We dont like selling the Index and expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside extension as far as pivot at 12947.83 low stays intact. The Index should see a few more highs before ending wave 5 of (5). Afterwards, it should complete the cycle from August 15, 2019 low and pullback in larger degree 3 , 7, 11 swing to correct that cycle before the rally resumes.
$DAX 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
Recent articles from this author
- Elliott Wave View: $DAX Extending Higher - Monday, January 13, 2020
- AMAZON ( $AMZN ) Buying The Dips At Blue Box Area - Friday, January 10, 2020
- Using Market Correlation to Time The Entries - Friday, January 10, 2020
- NQ_F Buying Elliott Wave 4 Dip in Blue Box Area - Friday, January 10, 2020
- Advanced Micro Devices INC: $AMD Reaching Target Area - Friday, January 10, 2020
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.