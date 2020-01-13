|
Margin Increase, Text Alerts & Trading Levels 1.14.2020
Monday, January 13, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
|
Please note multiple key margin increases, per attached from CME:
ES $6930 --> $7260
NQ $7960 --> $8250
YM $5500 --> $6050
RTY $3300 --> $3520
GC $4950 --> $5500
SI $5720 --> $6050
HG $2640 --> 2970
Trading Alerts via Text Directly to Your PhoneFREE TRIAL
3 Weeks FREE TRIAL
All trades are intended to be day trades and will be complimented with text exits at any time after entry and at the latest by the end of the trading day.
You will receive a text and email each time there is an entry or exit in a simple language along with the current price for that specific market.
Text alerts available to US and Canada residents. Int'l clients will receive the alerts via email.
Real-time trade signals via text available for the following markets:
* Gold, silver, copper, platinum
* mini SP, mini Nasdaq, mini Dow, mini Russell
* Major currenciey pairs
* Wheat, Beans, Soymeal, Bean oil
* Crude oil, RBOB, Heating oil, Natural gas
* 30 year Bonds and 10 year Notes
* Hogs, Cattle
1-14-2019
Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.
Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.
His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.