|
|
Cotton Prices Higher 4th Day In A Row
Monday, January 13, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the March contract is currently trading higher for the 4th consecutive session up another 44 points at 71.75 hitting a fresh 8 month high continuing its bullish momentum. The large money managed funds are long at the current time as they still believe higher prices are ahead and I have to agree with them & if you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I believe the 75 level could be touched in the coming days or weeks ahead.
I have been recommending a bullish position over the last couple months from the 66.60 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the January 3rd low of 68.50 as an exit strategy as the chart structure will not improve for another 4 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time.
The next major level of resistance stands around the 73.00 level as there is still room to run to the upside as this is my only soft commodity recommendation. Cotton prices are trading above its 20 and 100 day moving average as that tells you the trend is strong to the upside so stay long.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID
VOLATILITY: LOW
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.
Recent articles from this author
- Cotton Prices Higher 4th Day In A Row - Monday, January 13, 2020
- Avoid The Natural Gas Market - Monday, January 13, 2020
- Keep A Close Eye On Cattle Prices - Saturday, January 11, 2020
- Wild Trading Week For Silver - Saturday, January 11, 2020
- I Remain Bullish Platinum Prices - Friday, January 10, 2020
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.