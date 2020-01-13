Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the March contract is currently trading higher for the 4th consecutive session up another 44 points at 71.75 hitting a fresh 8 month high continuing its bullish momentum. The large money managed funds are long at the current time as they still believe higher prices are ahead and I have to agree with them & if you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I believe the 75 level could be touched in the coming days or weeks ahead.

I have been recommending a bullish position over the last couple months from the 66.60 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the January 3rd low of 68.50 as an exit strategy as the chart structure will not improve for another 4 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time.

The next major level of resistance stands around the 73.00 level as there is still room to run to the upside as this is my only soft commodity recommendation. Cotton prices are trading above its 20 and 100 day moving average as that tells you the trend is strong to the upside so stay long.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: LOW

