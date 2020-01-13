|
Avoid The Natural Gas Market
Monday, January 13, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Natural Gas Futures---Natural gas futures in the March contract is trading lower by 3 points at 2.14 still hovering right near a 1 week low looking to bottom out in my opinion.
Warmer temperatures across the Midwestern part of the United States is keeping a lid on prices at the current time as I'm not involved, but I still think lower prices are ahead as I will wait for better chart structure to develop therefor the risk/reward will be more in your favor so keep a close eye on this market in the coming weeks ahead. Natural gas prices are trading right at a 3-year low as we continually trade under their 20 and 100 day moving average as it's clear that the path of least resistance is to the downside.
Prices topped out on November 5th at the 277 level as that's how far prices have declined over the last couple of months and it could still even go lower as if you have to remember the multi-year low was hit around the 160 level so be patient at the current time as I see no reason to be involved.
TREND: LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT
VOLATILITY: LOW
