Avoid The Natural Gas Market
Monday, January 13, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Natural Gas Futures---Natural gas futures in the March contract is trading lower by 3 points at 2.14 still hovering right near a 1 week low looking to bottom out in my opinion.

Warmer temperatures across the Midwestern part of the United States is keeping a lid on prices at the current time as I'm not involved, but I still think lower prices are ahead as I will wait for better chart structure to develop therefor the risk/reward will be more in your favor so keep a close eye on this market in the coming weeks ahead. Natural gas prices are trading right at a 3-year low as we continually trade under their 20 and 100 day moving average as it's clear that the path of least resistance is to the downside.

Prices topped out on November 5th at the 277 level as that's how far prices have declined over the last couple of months and it could still even go lower as if you have to remember the multi-year low was hit around the 160 level so be patient at the current time as I see no reason to be involved.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
