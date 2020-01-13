U.S.-China Trade Talks Take Center Stage. The Corn & Ethanol Report 01/13/2020



We kickoff the day with Consumer Inflation Expectations at 10:00 A.M., 3 @ 6 –Month Bill Auction at 10:30 A.M. And U.S-China Trade Talks as we close in on signing Phase 1 of the deal which should bolster the slumping Ag markets. In the overnight electronic session the March Corn is currently trading at 388 ½ which is 2 ¾ cents higher. The trading range has been 388 ¾ to 385 ½. On the Ethanol front the February contract is currently trading at 1.352 which is .008 higher. The trading range has been 1.352 to 1.348. The market is currently showing 1 bid @ 1.352 and 1 offer @ 1.356 with 4 contracts traded and Open Interest at 439 contracts. Have a Great Trading Day!

Dan Flynn



Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets.

He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since.

Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts.

Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade.

Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com