Daily Technical Analysis

The Euro is trading flat against the U.S. Dollar on Monday as investors continue to digest Fridays disappointing, but not bearishU.S. Non-Farm Payrollsreport. The headline number missed the estimate and Average Hourly Earnings came in slightly lower than expected. However, the report wasnt weak enough to rattle the Federal Reserve policymakers.

At 14:58 GMT, theEUR/USDis trading 1.1121, down 0.0001 or -0.01%.

Earlier in the session, the EUR/USD was underpinned when Euro Zone government bond yields rose Monday ahead of the signing of the Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China, the first staging post in ending a dispute that threatened to hammer global growth and boosted demand for safer assets such as bonds.