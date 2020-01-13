|
The Euro is trading flat against the U.S. Dollar on Monday as investors continue to digest Fridays disappointing, but not bearishU.S. Non-Farm Payrollsreport. The headline number missed the estimate and Average Hourly Earnings came in slightly lower than expected. However, the report wasnt weak enough to rattle the Federal Reserve policymakers.
At 14:58 GMT, theEUR/USDis trading 1.1121, down 0.0001 or -0.01%.
Earlier in the session, the EUR/USD was underpinned when Euro Zone government bond yields rose Monday ahead of the signing of the Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China, the first staging post in ending a dispute that threatened to hammer global growth and boosted demand for safer assets such as bonds.
Daily EUR/USD
Daily Technical Analysis
The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. However, momentum is trending higher. A trade through 1.1085 will change the main trend to down. A move through 1.1239 will signal a resumption of the uptrend.
The main support zone is 1.1096 to 1.1045. This zone stopped the selling on Friday at 1.1085.
The first resistance level is 1.1146. This is followed by additional upside target levels at 1.1185 and 1.1209.
