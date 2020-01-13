Lessened Geopolitical Tensions Support Stock Index Futures



January 13, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES Stock index futures are higher, as investors focus on the U.S.-China trade deal. The Chinese trade delegation left Beijing and is in route to Washington DC to sign the phase- one trade deal. The U.S. and China have both said that they plan to sign a phase-one trade agreement on Wednesday. In addition, tensions between the U.S. and Iran have eased in recent days. I anticipate January will be an up month for stock index futures. CURRENCY FUTURES The British pound is lower after a report showed gross domestic product in the U.K. fell 0.3% in November from October. Also, a Bank of England policy maker signaled that he would likely support an interest rate cut later this month, if there are no signs that the economy is improving. The probability of a 25 basis point rate cut from the Bank of England on January 30 is approximately 50% and the market has fully priced in a 25 basis point rate reduction by September 2020. The Canadian dollar is higher despite lower crude oil prices INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Futures are lower, as flight to quality longs are liquidated in light of higher stock index futures and lessened geopolitical tensions. Federal Reserve speakers today are Eric Rosengren s at 9:00 and Raphael Bostic at 11:40. The 1:00 central time Treasury budget statement for December is expected to show a $15 billion deficit. There is a 56% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. On Friday the probability was 58%. Interest rate market futures are likely to trade broadly sideways in the longer term, although the flight to quality influence will likely reemerge from time to time. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 3262.00 Resistance 3282.00 March 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 97.000 Resistance 97.300 March 20Euro Currency Support 1.11500 Resistance 1.11880 March 20Japanese Yen Support .91190 Resistance .91660 March 20Canadian Dollar Support .76460 Resistance .76800 March 20Australian Dollar Support .6902 Resistance .6936 March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 157^0 Resistance 157^26 February 20Gold Support 1545.0 Resistance 1565.0 February 20 Crude Oil Support 58.37 Resistance 59.38 March 20Copper Support 2.8050 Resistance 2.8450 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

