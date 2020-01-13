Our team will be watching for action at the January-to-March soybean continuation gap. If March pulls back 9 cents, then that is a logical area of support on the continuation chart. Also watch for a close above $9.60 when the March contract becomes the nearby contract. In that case, we could see a major chart break-out to the top side.
Would you like to talk to a Kluis Commodity Advisors broker? Request a Free Broker Consultation by clicking here.
Get our daily in-depth analysis delivered directly to your inbox or on our app by 5:30 AM CST each morning, along with other services created specifically for farmers, when you become a Kluis Commodity Advisors client. Try our Kluis Commodity Advisors 30-day free trial to test it out.