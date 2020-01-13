rounded corner
Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast Traders Waiting for Weather Model Clarity
Monday, January 13, 2020

by FX Empire of FX Empire

Natural gas futures are trading slightly lower on Monday, but remains inside Fridays range, which suggests investor indecision and impending volatility. Although the market did not gap open in either direction, it doesnt negate the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and European weather models. All it tells us is the data didnt change enough in either direction over the week-end to drive the market sharply higher or sharply lower.

At 10:19 GMT,March natural gas futuresare trading $2.162, down 0.006 or -0.28%.

To recap the price action on Friday: The market edged higher ahead of the weekend as new forecasts calling for more winter-like temperatures in late January were enough to encourage a few of the weaker short-sellers to book profits. Traders were hoping the weather models would make a definitive move to colder or milder over the weekend.

Daily March Natural Gas

Short-Term Weather Outlook

According to NatGasWeather for January 13 to January 19, Very cold air will continue across the Northern Plains with highs of only -0s to 20s for locally strong demand. However, high pressure will dominate the South and East with much warmer versus normal temperatures as highs reach the upper 60s to 80s for Texas, South, and Southeast, 40s to 60s Mid-Atlantic Coast to most major Northeast cities. The West will see a mix of cool/cold weather systems with mild breaks. Colder air will release across the upper Midwest and interior Northeast Thursday through Friday for a minor increase in demand, but still light nationally. Overall, low to very low demand into next weekend.

Read the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/natural-gas-price-fundamental-daily-forecast-traders-waiting-for-weather-model-clarity-625359



