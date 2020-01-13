Short-Term Weather Outlook

Natural gas futures are trading slightly lower on Monday, but remains inside Fridays range, which suggests investor indecision and impending volatility. Although the market did not gap open in either direction, it doesnt negate the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and European weather models. All it tells us is the data didnt change enough in either direction over the week-end to drive the market sharply higher or sharply lower.

At 10:19 GMT,March natural gas futuresare trading $2.162, down 0.006 or -0.28%.

To recap the price action on Friday: The market edged higher ahead of the weekend as new forecasts calling for more winter-like temperatures in late January were enough to encourage a few of the weaker short-sellers to book profits. Traders were hoping the weather models would make a definitive move to colder or milder over the weekend.