Bank of England rate cut odds for Jan 30th gallop to 49%



ANALYSIS USDCAD Dollar/CAD is starting the week with the rangy 1.3110-30 to 1.3190s pattern we talked about late on Friday. US/China trade optimism is alive and well this morning ahead of this weeks expected phase one deal signing (which ought to be a little more USDCAD negative) but its also hard to ignore February crudes massive bearish reversal from last week (which is somewhat USDCAD positive). The leveraged funds at CME rebuilt their net short USDCAD position to a new 7-week higher during the week ending January 7th, if we look at the latest COT report released from the CFTC late Friday, but the market is now putting these new shorts through the wringer with last weeks 150pt bounce off the lows + a more mixed technical tone. This weeks calendar features a slew of US data items, a bunch more Fed-speak, and of course the much anticipated US/China phase one deal signing on Wednesday: Monday: Feds Rosengren 10amET, Feds Bostic 12:40pmET, Feds Kashkari 2pmET Tuesday: US CPI (Dec), Feds Williams & George Wednesday: US PPI (Dec), Feds Harker & Kaplan, Feds Beige Book, US/China phase one deal signing Thursday: US Philly Fed (Jan), US Retail Sales (Dec), Feds Bowman Friday: US Housing Starts (Dec), Industrial Production (Dec), Michigan Sentiment Survey (Jan) We think USDCAD may try to re-test the bottom end of the range we talked about above going into Wednesday; the 1.3110-30s. This was the markets new downtrend momentum line coming into the new year. It acted as chart resistance for USDCAD early last week, but now serves as support after Wednesdays price action saw prices surge above it. USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY FEB CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD A weaker than expected US Non-Farm Payrolls report was enough to help EURUSD bounce on Friday. It took a few attempts, but the market ultimately rallied off chart support in the 1.1090s after the numbers were released. The NY close was also half-decent (back above trend-line support at 1.1115), which we think is now encouraging some dip buyers to come in. Todays 1.6blnEUR option expiry at the 1.1120-30 strikes could be helping as well. Fridays COT report showed the funds reducing their net short EURUSD position during the week ending January 7th, which was not too surprising given that these positions havent really been working since late November. This weeks European calendar is rather light, with just the Eurozone Industrial Production (Nov) figures on Wednesday, the German CPI (Dec) figures on Thursday, and the final Eurozone HICP (inflation) figures on Friday. While we think EURUSD could creep higher to the mid-1.11s this week, we think the market will ultimately find more sellers if US 10yr yields manage to carry forward some of their positive momentum from last Wednesdays bullish outside day pattern. Another move higher in US rates would also likely knock gold prices back below $1550 support on a closing basis, which would be bearish EURUSD. EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY FEB GOLD DAILY GBPUSD The predictive power of chart technicals is on display again in sterling this morning. Late Friday we talked about EURGBP strength and how it kept GBPUSD below the 1.3080s heading into the NY close, and sure enough this morning were seeing follow-though GBP selling. Some more dovish comments out of the Bank of England today (this time from MPC member Vlieghe) and some poor UK economic data are now providing the fundamental catalysts for the selling. Over the weekend, Gertjan Vlieghe said he would vote for a cut in interest rates later this month if key data do not show a bounce in the economy. More here from the Financial Times. The UK then reported some dismal GDP, Industrial Output and Manufacturing Output numbers for November this morning: GDP: -0.3% MoM vs flat expected Industrial Output: -1.2% MoM vs -0.1% expected Manufacturing Output: -1.7% MoM vs -0.3% expected All this has now seen BOE rate cut odds in the OIS market gallop to 49% for the January 30th meeting! We think some chart support in the mid-high 1.29s may stall the selling in GBPUSD for now, but wed be on the lookout for a break below these levels. The EURGBP chart technicals are looking increasingly bullish too, should the market close NY above the 0.8550s. The leveraged funds at CME continued to liquidate short positions during the week ending January 7th, which had the effect of increasing the markets new net long GBPUSD position for the 3rd week in a row. We think the funds have it all wrong here. GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD 30-MINUTE EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Australian dollar was one the biggest beneficiaries from the broad USD sales that followed Fridays weak NFP print. The move above the 0.6870s now opens up a re-test of the 0.6920-40s in our opinion, at which point we could find more sellers. This weeks Australian calendar doesnt feature any notable economic releases, and so we think traders will focus on US/China trade sentiment, US economic data, and the over 10blnAUD in option expiries that will be occurring in and around the 0.6900 strike this week. This could ultimately have the effect of keeping AUDUSD range-bound for the next little while. The OIS market is still pricing in a 93% chance that the Reserve Bank of Australia cuts interest rates 25bp when they meet next on February 4th. AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY A quick look at USDJPY and USDCNH this morning would suggest that traders are expecting the weeks US/China phase one deal signing to pass without a hitch. Were naturally a bit more cautious on this event, given our recent analysis of the headlines, and so we think traders still need to be on guard for a possible fade of all this risk-on trade optimism. The leveraged funds at CME continued to trim their net USDJPY long position during the week ending January 7th, which wed argue made sense given the repeated buyer failures in the 109.60s during the month of December, but this position trimming now looks ill-timed given last weeks huge bullish reversal off the US/Iran de-escalation. With the market now 5X less long USDJPY than it was the last time it was near 110.00 (May 2019), we think the bulls may use this un-stretched positioning as justification to pille in here and chase the market higher. This weeks pre and post reaction to the US/China phase one deal signing could be hugely pivotal for USDJPY. USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY US 10YR BOND YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author Bank of England rate cut odds for Jan 30th gallop to 49%

Bank of England's Tenreyro going dovish too. US & Canadian employment reports up next.

Trump de-escalates. Carney goes dovish. Australia calls for more evacuations.

Iran attacks US airbases in Iraq, but no US casualties reported

Australian dollar plunges as talk of RBA rate cut continues to grow

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17