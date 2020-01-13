Blue Line Market Movers Report
Trader Tip of the Week
With the first full week of trading in 2020 behind us the market volatility has exploded with average true ranges (ATR) in many commodities doubling. I always keep ATR on all my charts as a reference point for stop placement. Think of it this way, golds typical day in December had an ATR of about $10 from high to low. Now that number has more than doubled with a $22 ATR you have to ask yourself, should I adjust my strategy?
A trader could go a couple different routes with the first one being reducing the number of contracts traded by half. So if you trade 2 contracts, you can switch to 1 until the market normalizes. The second would be adjusting your strategy to avoid what we call getting chopped up by using options for staying power in the market. For instance you might be long 1 gold futures with a long 1540 put as protection thus giving you a synthetic stoploss. There's nothing more bothersome that getting stopped out because the ATR exploded just to see the market reverse and close on the highs in your favorable direction.
Price Forecast and Analysis
While carryover support might occur because of the weak payroll number along with the rise in geopolitical tensions, a setback might occur due to the U.S. expecting to finalize the Phase 1 trade deal on the 15th. From a traders standpoint the market still looks to be in a bull wave with a small blow off top. Longs will most likely ease back into this market with critical support at $1540. If we close below this level and open the next day on a weaker note, reassess your long position with expectations of washout down to $1504. Remember with fresh record highs in equities, I have to think it could be a smart time to ease into more defensive assets like gold and silver for long term investments.
