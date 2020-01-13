Blue Line Market Movers Report Jan 13



Blue Line Market Movers Report

Trader Tip of the Week

With the first full week of trading in 2020 behind us the market volatility has exploded with average true ranges (ATR) in many commodities doubling. I always keep ATR on all my charts as a reference point for stop placement. Think of it this way, golds typical day in December had an ATR of about $10 from high to low. Now that number has more than doubled with a $22 ATR you have to ask yourself, should I adjust my strategy?

A trader could go a couple different routes with the first one being reducing the number of contracts traded by half. So if you trade 2 contracts, you can switch to 1 until the market normalizes. The second would be adjusting your strategy to avoid what we call getting chopped up by using options for staying power in the market. For instance you might be long 1 gold futures with a long 1540 put as protection thus giving you a synthetic stoploss. There's nothing more bothersome that getting stopped out because the ATR exploded just to see the market reverse and close on the highs in your favorable direction. If you haven't ordered a complimentary 2020 Futures Calendar & Reference Guide, we will have some of these available to send out. This is your go-to resource for Government & Industry Report Dates, Contract Specifications, Futures and Options Expiration Dates. *Available to U.S. residents only. You can request yours here: Blue Line Futures 2020 Pocket Calendar If you are using barchart you will need to copy and paste this link to register https://www.bluelinefutures.com/ps-pocket-calendar Price Forecast and Analysis

While carryover support might occur because of the weak payroll number along with the rise in geopolitical tensions, a setback might occur due to the U.S. expecting to finalize the Phase 1 trade deal on the 15th. From a traders standpoint the market still looks to be in a bull wave with a small blow off top. Longs will most likely ease back into this market with critical support at $1540. If we close below this level and open the next day on a weaker note, reassess your long position with expectations of washout down to $1504. Remember with fresh record highs in equities, I have to think it could be a smart time to ease into more defensive assets like gold and silver for long term investments.

Good luck and good trading,

About the author Phillip Streible is a Series 3 licensed Chief Market Strategist at Blue Line Futures and specializes in working with clients in developing futures and options strategies in the metals markets. As the Chief Market Strategist his goal is to show clients how to anticipate, recognize and react to bull and bear market conditions through the use of fundamental and technical analysis techniques that help them to define risk. With more than 16 years of experience working with clients, Phillip ran one of the largest retail commodities desks while at Lind-Waldock where he focused on metals, energies, currencies and agricultural markets.