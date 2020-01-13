EUR/USD, Monday forecast, January 13

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1124, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1172.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.1105, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1080.





Weekly forecast, January 13 - 17

Most important news of this week

Monday: -

Tuesday: US Core CPI (YoY) (Dec)

Wednesday: US-China trade war phase 1 deal, Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday: EU ECB Publishes Account of Monetary Policy Meeting, US Core Retail Sales (MoM) (Dec)

Friday: EU Core CPI (YoY) (Dec)



Forecast and technical analysis

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1.1080, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.1170.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.1080, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1017 - 1.0988.

Monthly forecast, January - February

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1.1200, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1075 and 1.1020.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1200, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1270 and 1.1370.