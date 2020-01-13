Gap Opening Possible

Weekly March Natural Gas

Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI), citing NatGasWeather, said, with disagreement between the American and European datasets Friday, guidance presented significant price risks depending on the weekend trends. Translation: Any major shift in the forecast this week is likely to produce a gap opening on Monday.

Essentially, the latest European model still shows colder air into the northern U.S. January 17-24 for stronger demand, just not nearly as cold/impressive as the Global Forecast System (GFS), NatGasWeather said.

At issue is the GFS forecasted numerous frigid cold outbreaks in December that never came to fruition. That makes it risky going into the weekend, because what if the GFS happens to be correct this time and the European model trends colder to better match it?

For the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/natural-gas-price-fundamental-weekly-forecast-gap-and-go-rally-possible-if-cold-moves-into-us-625262