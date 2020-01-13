rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Natural Gas Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast Gap and Go Rally Possible if Cold Moves into US
Monday, January 13, 2020

by FX Empire of FX Empire

Bookmark and Share

Natural gas futures finished higher last week as new forecasts calling for more winter-like temperatures in late January were enough to encourage a few of the weaker short-sellers to book profits. The inside trading range, which typically suggests investor indecision and impending volatility, also contributed to the short-covering. The inability to take out the previous weeks low is an early indication that traders were reluctant to add to their well-established short positions at current price levels.

Last week,March natural gasfutures settled at $2.168, up $0.056 or +2.65%.

Weekly March Natural Gas

Gap Opening Possible

Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI), citing NatGasWeather, said, with disagreement between the American and European datasets Friday, guidance presented significant price risks depending on the weekend trends. Translation: Any major shift in the forecast this week is likely to produce a gap opening on Monday.

Essentially, the latest European model still shows colder air into the northern U.S. January 17-24 for stronger demand, just not nearly as cold/impressive as the Global Forecast System (GFS), NatGasWeather said.

At issue is the GFS forecasted numerous frigid cold outbreaks in December that never came to fruition. That makes it risky going into the weekend, because what if the GFS happens to be correct this time and the European model trends colder to better match it?

For the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/natural-gas-price-fundamental-weekly-forecast-gap-and-go-rally-possible-if-cold-moves-into-us-625262



Recent articles from this author


About the author

FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages. 
 
FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.
 
Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.
FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy