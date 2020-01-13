Natural gas futures finished higher last week as new forecasts calling for more winter-like temperatures in late January were enough to encourage a few of the weaker short-sellers to book profits. The inside trading range, which typically suggests investor indecision and impending volatility, also contributed to the short-covering. The inability to take out the previous weeks low is an early indication that traders were reluctant to add to their well-established short positions at current price levels.
Last week,March natural gasfutures settled at $2.168, up $0.056 or +2.65%.
Gap Opening Possible
Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI), citing NatGasWeather, said, with disagreement between the American and European datasets Friday, guidance presented significant price risks depending on the weekend trends. Translation: Any major shift in the forecast this week is likely to produce a gap opening on Monday.
Essentially, the latest European model still shows colder air into the northern U.S. January 17-24 for stronger demand, just not nearly as cold/impressive as the Global Forecast System (GFS), NatGasWeather said.
At issue is the GFS forecasted numerous frigid cold outbreaks in December that never came to fruition. That makes it risky going into the weekend, because what if the GFS happens to be correct this time and the European model trends colder to better match it?
For the full article:
https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/natural-gas-price-fundamental-weekly-forecast-gap-and-go-rally-possible-if-cold-moves-into-us-625262